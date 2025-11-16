Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin falls in price
The latest iteration of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin transacted at 1.15 billion rials (about $1,941) on November 16, reflecting a decrease from the previous day's valuation of 1.17 billion rials (around $1,947) on November 17
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy