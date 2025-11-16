Azerbaijan wins three medals at International Judo Grand Prix (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The International Judo Grand Prix tournament has concluded in the Croatian capital, Zagreb, Trend reports.

On the final day of the competition, the Azerbaijani team secured two medals. Kenan Nasibov, competing in the over 100 kg category, won the gold medal by defeating Dutch judoka Jura Spijkers with an ippon in the final.

Vugar Talibov (up to 90 kg) claimed the bronze medal after defeating his compatriot Aslan Kotsoev in the third-place match. Earlier, Khusein Allahyarov had also won a bronze medal in the 60 kg category.

With one gold and two bronze medals, Azerbaijan ranked fifth among 48 countries in the overall team standings and fourth in the men’s standings.