Azerbaijan take early lead against France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Azerbaijani national team opened the scoring in their match against France in the 6th round of the 2026 World Cup European Zone qualifying tournament, Trend reports.

Renat Dadashov found the net in the 4th minute, giving Azerbaijan an early advantage.

21:02

The match between Azerbaijan and France has begun as part of the 6th round of the 2026 World Cup European Zone qualifying tournament, Trend reports.

The game is being held at the Tofik Bakhramov Republican Stadium in Baku.