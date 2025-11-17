Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 17

November 17 2025
Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 17

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 17, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to November 16.

The official rate for $1 is 596,142 rials, while one euro is valued at 692,427 rials. On November 16, the euro was priced at 690,442 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 17

Rial on November 16

1 US dollar

USD

596,142

593,985

1 British pound

GBP

785,525

781,865

1 Swiss franc

CHF

750,371

747,147

1 Swedish króna

SEK

63,080

62,833

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,079

58,864

1 Danish krone

DKK

92,778

92,435

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,722

6,688

1 UAE Dirham

AED

162,326

161,739

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,943,783

1,933,546

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

212,343

211,603

100 Japanese yen

JPY

385,681

384,422

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

76,699

76,408

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,552,135

1,544,250

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

425,005

423,514

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

338,626

337,372

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,892

34,765

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,110

14,077

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,374

7,335

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

163,775

163,183

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,507

45,334

1 Syrian pound

SYP

54

54

1 Australian dollar

AUD

389,374

387,979

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

158,971

158,396

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,585,279

1,579,747

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

459,279

457,443

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

487,324

486,005

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,509

19,417

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

284

283

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

419,933

417,803

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

109,196

108,885

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

83,981

83,672

100 Thai baht

THB

1,839,641

1,834,706

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

144,250

143,732

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

411,260

407,971

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

840,821

837,779

1 euro

EUR

692,427

690,442

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

113,971

113,514

1 Georgian lari

GEL

220,369

219,512

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,670

35,540

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,987

8,955

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,879

174,184

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

350,478

349,203

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,009,471

1,005,874

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

64,251

64,284

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

170,014

169,386

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,537

2,535

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 855,169 rials and $1 costs 736,254 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 830,262 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 714,810 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.09-1.12 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.30 million rials.

