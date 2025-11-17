Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 17, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to November 16.

The official rate for $1 is 596,142 rials, while one euro is valued at 692,427 rials. On November 16, the euro was priced at 690,442 rials.

Currency Rial on November 17 Rial on November 16 1 US dollar USD 596,142 593,985 1 British pound GBP 785,525 781,865 1 Swiss franc CHF 750,371 747,147 1 Swedish króna SEK 63,080 62,833 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,079 58,864 1 Danish krone DKK 92,778 92,435 1 Indian rupee INR 6,722 6,688 1 UAE Dirham AED 162,326 161,739 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,943,783 1,933,546 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 212,343 211,603 100 Japanese yen JPY 385,681 384,422 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 76,699 76,408 1 Omani rial OMR 1,552,135 1,544,250 1 Canadian dollar CAD 425,005 423,514 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 338,626 337,372 1 South African rand ZAR 34,892 34,765 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,110 14,077 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,374 7,335 1 Qatari riyal QAR 163,775 163,183 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,507 45,334 1 Syrian pound SYP 54 54 1 Australian dollar AUD 389,374 387,979 1 Saudi riyal SAR 158,971 158,396 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,585,279 1,579,747 1 Singapore dollar SGD 459,279 457,443 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 487,324 486,005 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,509 19,417 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 284 283 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 419,933 417,803 1 Libyan dinar LYD 109,196 108,885 1 Chinese yuan CNY 83,981 83,672 100 Thai baht THB 1,839,641 1,834,706 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 144,250 143,732 1,000 South Korean won KRW 411,260 407,971 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 840,821 837,779 1 euro EUR 692,427 690,442 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 113,971 113,514 1 Georgian lari GEL 220,369 219,512 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,670 35,540 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,987 8,955 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,879 174,184 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 350,478 349,203 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,009,471 1,005,874 1 Tajik somoni TJS 64,251 64,284 1 Turkmen manat TMT 170,014 169,386 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,537 2,535

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 855,169 rials and $1 costs 736,254 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 830,262 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 714,810 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.09-1.12 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.30 million rials.

