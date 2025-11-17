Azerbaijan's mazut production hits new highs in 10M2025
Azerbaijan produced 57,600 tons of mazut from January through October this year, marking a significant increase compared to last year. Production rose by 30,700 tons, or 2.1 times, from the 26,900 tons recorded in the same period of 2024. As of November 1, the country’s finished mazut stock stood at 600 tons.
