Uzbekistan reports growth in rail cargo transportation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 17. A total of 79.7 million tons of main types of cargo were transported by Uzbekistan’s public mainline rail network in January–September 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the Statistics Committee shows that this volume represents a 4.9 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, in January–September 2025, Uzbekistan’s railways transported more than 8.1 million passengers, an increase of 957,200 passengers year-on-year.

Uzbekistan Railways is the state-owned, vertically integrated railway enterprise of Uzbekistan, responsible for owning and maintaining all infrastructure while operating freight and passenger train services, thereby holding a near-monopoly on long-distance rail travel in the country. It is a state-owned joint-stock enterprise established in 1994 to manage railways in Uzbekistan. As of March 2017, the overall length of the primary railway network is 4,669 km, with 2,446 km being electrified.