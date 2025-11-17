Azerbaijan's Baku hosts opening ceremony of World Telecommunication Dev't conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The opening ceremony of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The event, held for the first time in Azerbaijan in the CIS region, is an open international platform for young people.

The conference will enable young people to learn about global technological innovations and trends, meet leading experts in the field, and create opportunities for cooperation, thereby increasing competitiveness at the international level.

At the same time, the event will once again focus on the development of the ICT sector in Azerbaijan and will give impetus to strengthening international cooperation in this area.

More than 2,000 participants from over 150 countries are expected to attend, including more than 300 young people.

Thus, WTDC-25, held for the first time in Azerbaijan in the CIS region, will run from November 17 through 28.

