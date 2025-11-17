Iran reports impressive cargo flow on eastern leg of North-South Transport Corridor
3,000 containers (6,000 TEU containers) have been transported between Russia and ports along the Persian Gulf via the eastern route of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) in Iran over the past two years.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy