Japan expands digital cooperation with Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Japan is expanding its cooperation with Azerbaijan in the digital sphere, Imagawa Takuo, Deputy Minister for International Affairs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan, told Trend at the opening ceremony of the World Telecommunication Development Conference in Baku, Trend reports.

He said that the Japanese government is working closely with the leadership of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and sees its main goal as ensuring connectivity for all.

“This WTDC is a very important conference for the whole world. This is my second visit to Azerbaijan, and Baku amazes me with its beauty. It is a very suitable place for discussions on the Internet community and the digital sphere,” he said.

According to the expert, practical steps have already been taken to expand cooperation between Japan and Azerbaijan in the digital sphere: “Two days ago, we signed a memorandum with Azerbaijan. Based on this memorandum of cooperation, we will implement joint projects.”