Chinese tourist arrivals in Azerbaijan set to soar, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ The number of Chinese tourists visiting Azerbaijan is expected to reach a new record this year, reflecting the steadily growing and stable relations between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992. Lu Mei, China’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, said at the first-ever China Visitors Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event attended by over 50 Chinese tourism companies and representatives of Azerbaijan’s local tourism industry, Lu Mei noted that relations between China and Azerbaijan have advanced in recent years with greater quality and dynamism.

“This year has been productive for our bilateral ties,” Lu Mei said, highlighting the positive impact of the reciprocal visa-free policy, which has made Azerbaijan an increasingly attractive destination for Chinese travelers.

According to the ambassador, Chinese tourist arrivals rose from approximately 44,798 in 2024 to 49,939 in the first three quarters of the current year, marking an increase of 11.5 percent compared to the previous year. “We expect a new annual record by the end of the year,” Lu Mei added.

She also noted that more Azerbaijani citizens are traveling to China, exploring the country’s rich traditional culture and modern achievements.

“The dialogue between Chinese and Azerbaijani tourism companies held today represents an important initiative aimed at implementing agreements reached at the level of our heads of state,” Lu Mei concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel