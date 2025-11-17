Uzbekistan awards Turkmen leader highest state honor

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 17. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, was honored with the Republic of Uzbekistan’s highest state award—the Order of “Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik” (Supreme Friendship)—during a ceremony at the Kuksaroy residence, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

President Berdimuhamedov arrived in Uzbekistan for a state visit on November 16–17, during which he also took part in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

The sides acknowledged President Berdimuhamedov’s significant contribution to the expansion of multifaceted Uzbek-Turkmen relations, particularly the comprehensive development of trade, economic, and cooperative ties. A major project, as it was noted, the Shavat-Dashoguz cross-border trade zone, has been launched, and mutually beneficial collaboration is advancing in the fields of energy, transport, and logistics.

It was emphasized that this award symbolizes the strong friendship and good-neighborly relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan exceeded $1 billion last year. The two leaders stressed that the current momentum creates favorable conditions to increase this figure to $2 billion.

On November 15-16, the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia was held in Tashkent under the auspices of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The agenda of the event encompassed enhancing regional collaboration within Central Asia and executing collaborative projects and initiatives in key priority areas.

