ADNOC Gas reports robust cash flow, jump in Q3 domestic EBITDA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas reported domestic gas EBITDA of $914 million for the third quarter of 2025, a 26% increase compared with Q3 2024, the company said, Trend reports.

Year-to-date results reflect strong operational performance and improved commercial agreements, even as oil prices remained below 2024 levels.

The increase in EBITDA was driven by a 4% rise in domestic gas sales volumes in the first nine months of 2025, supported by the UAE’s resilient economy, which the IMF projects will grow 4.8% this year and 5% in 2026. Structural improvements from contract renegotiations also enhanced underlying margins.

ADNOC Gas emphasized that strong operating cash flows remain a cornerstone of its financial strength. The company said robust cash generation allows it to fund both dividends and major capital projects without additional debt, ensuring long-term stability. The board approved the introduction of quarterly dividends starting Q3 2025, with an inaugural payment of $896 million due December 12, and confirmed a 5% annual dividend increase through 2030.

CEO Fatema Al Nuaimi said: "Our record Q3 results and strong year-to-date performance are a testament to the resilience and adaptability of our business model. Our profitability continues to grow, even while oil prices are down. Despite a lower oil price environment, we continue to deliver robust returns, underpinned by operational excellence and improved commercial agreements. Our enhanced dividend policy with quarterly distribution further demonstrates our commitment to maximizing value for our shareholders".