Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan unveil new Shavat–Dashoguz trade zone

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 17. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have inaugurated the new Shavat–Dashoguz cross-border trade zone, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The ceremony was attended by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The newly launched zone features administrative buildings for its directorate as well as customs, quarantine, phytosanitary, and veterinary services. It also includes a trade pavilion, warehousing facilities, and offers a full range of government services through a “one-stop shop” system, along with interactive platforms, banking, medical and hotel services, and a large parking area.

The project is expected to boost trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region and Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz velayat - two key border regions with a combined population of more than 3.5 million people.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan exceeded $1 billion last year. The two leaders stressed that the current momentum creates favorable conditions to increase this figure to $2 billion.

President Berdimuhamedov arrived in Uzbekistan for a state visit on November 16–17, during which he also took part in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.