WUF13 set to mobilize global volunteer force for work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ Around 2,500 volunteers are expected to take part in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Adil Mammadov, Executive Director of the WUF13 Operational Company in Azerbaijan, said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps, Trend reports.

"We plan to open the Volunteer Center in Baku on December 5 - Volunteer Day in Azerbaijan," he said.

Mammadov added that nearly 90,000 square meters of temporary infrastructure will be constructed to host all WUF13 sessions, roundtables, and plenary meetings.

"The most important part of the venue is the exhibition, which will cover approximately 35,000 square meters," he noted.

The forum will be held in Baku from May 17 through 22, 2026, under the cooperation of UN-Habitat and the Azerbaijani government. WUF13 will bring together representatives from governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as international organizations from around the world.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel