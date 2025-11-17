Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan and World Bank expand agricultural co-op with new initiatives

Economy Materials 17 November 2025 12:53 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: World Bank

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 17. Uzbekistan and the World Bank discussed strengthening current cooperation in the agricultural sector, advancing the practical implementation of new projects, and expanding joint initiatives for agricultural modernization, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

The issue was discussed during the meeting between Alisher Shukurov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, and Holger Kray, Manager for Agriculture and Food Practice for Europe and Central Asia at the World Bank.

The discussion focused in particular on the World Bank’s strategic programs in Uzbekistan’s agri-food sector, the national agricultural development strategy, and the current status of investment projects financed by the Bank.

Within the framework of bilateral cooperation, significant initiatives are currently in progress, including the “Modernization of Agriculture in the Republic of Uzbekistan” and the “Development of Agricultural Entrepreneurship in the Fergana Valley.” These initiatives focus on the adoption of advanced agricultural techniques such as intensive horticulture, modern irrigation systems, energy-efficient greenhouses, and cutting-edge fruit and vegetable processing technologies.

In addition, discussions centered on strategies to enhance productivity, improve service quality, and establish a value-added fruit and vegetable supply chain based on market-driven principles.

The parties have committed to the continued full implementation of these initiatives, the launch of further investment projects, and the expansion of scientific and technological cooperation to reinforce and deepen their partnership.

Earlier, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, noting that Uzbekistan’s portfolio of joint projects now exceeds $14 billion. The recent opening of a regional World Bank office in Tashkent has further reinforced the country’s partnership with the organization.

