Uzbekistan and World Bank expand agricultural co-op with new initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 17. Uzbekistan and the World Bank discussed strengthening current cooperation in the agricultural sector, advancing the practical implementation of new projects, and expanding joint initiatives for agricultural modernization, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

The issue was discussed during the meeting between Alisher Shukurov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, and Holger Kray, Manager for Agriculture and Food Practice for Europe and Central Asia at the World Bank.

The discussion focused in particular on the World Bank’s strategic programs in Uzbekistan’s agri-food sector, the national agricultural development strategy, and the current status of investment projects financed by the Bank.