Uzbekistan and World Bank expand agricultural co-op with new initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 17. Uzbekistan
and the World Bank discussed strengthening current cooperation in
the agricultural sector, advancing the practical implementation of
new projects, and expanding joint initiatives for agricultural
modernization, Trend
reports via the country's Ministry of Agriculture.
The issue was discussed during the meeting between Alisher
Shukurov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, and Holger
Kray, Manager for Agriculture and Food Practice for Europe and
Central Asia at the World Bank.
The discussion focused in particular on the World Bank’s
strategic programs in Uzbekistan’s agri-food sector, the national
agricultural development strategy, and the current status of
investment projects financed by the Bank.
Within the framework of bilateral cooperation, significant
initiatives are currently in progress, including the “Modernization
of Agriculture in the Republic of Uzbekistan” and the “Development
of Agricultural Entrepreneurship in the Fergana Valley.” These
initiatives focus on the adoption of advanced agricultural
techniques such as intensive horticulture, modern irrigation
systems, energy-efficient greenhouses, and cutting-edge fruit and
vegetable processing technologies.
In addition, discussions centered on strategies to enhance
productivity, improve service quality, and establish a value-added
fruit and vegetable supply chain based on market-driven
principles.
The parties have committed to the continued full implementation
of these initiatives, the launch of further investment projects,
and the expansion of scientific and technological cooperation to
reinforce and deepen their partnership.
Earlier, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with World Bank Group
President Ajay Banga, noting that Uzbekistan’s portfolio of joint
projects now exceeds $14 billion. The recent opening of a regional
World Bank office in Tashkent has further reinforced the country’s
partnership with the organization.