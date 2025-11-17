Azerbaijan and EU map out future priorities for stronger ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and the Head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Marijana Kujundžić, discussed the priorities of the partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan, the country's Economy Minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“During our meeting with Ambassador Marijana Kujundžić, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, we reviewed the priority directions of the EU-Azerbaijan partnership. We shared views on our country’s strategic development goals and the EU’s 2024 Financing Agreement for Azerbaijan,” the post reads.

Moreover, it is noted that within the framework of joint activities, initiatives, and opportunities for diversifying cooperation in the fields of trade, energy, transport, infrastructure, and digitalization were highlighted.