EBRD provide loan for cement decarbonisation in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a €50 million loan to Türkiye-based cement producer Çimsa to support investment under the company’s decarbonization program, Trend reports via the Bank.

The financing will contribute to the construction of a greenfield calcium aluminate cement (CAC) kiln, as well as decarbonization measures for existing grey and white cement kilns at Çimsa’s plant in Mersin.

Çimsa, the world’s third-largest producer of CAC, aims to expand its presence in sustainable building materials. CAC production has a significantly lower carbon footprint compared with traditional grey cement, making it a promising alternative in the emission-intensive cement sector.

In 2024, the EBRD provided a €25 million loan for investment in the decarbonisation of Çimsa’s Eskişehir plant – marking the bank’s first investment in Türkiye’s cement industry.

The project also aims to enhance inclusivity in the sector, with Çimsa launching a new internship programme to equip local students and recent graduates with market-relevant skills and hands-on experience in disciplines aligned with the company’s workforce needs and strategic focus areas.

Since 2009, the EBRD has been one of Türkiye’s key investors, committing more than €22 billion through 502 projects and trade finance limits, primarily in the private sector.