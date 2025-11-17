ITU unveils ambitious plans for Baku Declaration on global digital growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ A Baku Declaration on global digital development will be prepared, said Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT) of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the World Telecommunication Development Conference in Baku, Zavazava highlighted the profound impact of the digital revolution on societies and economies.

“Significant progress has been made in connectivity in recent years. The offline population has decreased from 2.7 billion in 2022 to 2.2 billion today. However, the digital divide has not been fully eliminated and has taken on a more complex character. This gap arises not only from infrastructure shortages but also from accessibility, digital skills, and security issues,” he said.

The official noted that while some countries are advancing in technologies such as artificial intelligence and 6G, others still struggle with basic internet access. He emphasized that the main goal of the conference is to prepare the Baku Declaration, which will serve as a strategic roadmap for global digital development.

“To shape the digital future of the world, we must act together,” the official concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel