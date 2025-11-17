Middle Corridor: key route for economic growth linking Europe and Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The Middle Corridor, which bypasses longer sea routes connecting eastern Asia, including China, with Europe, is becoming increasingly strategic amid the transformation of global trade flows. The project provides the shortest and safest route connecting Europe and Asia via the Caspian Sea and is considered one of the key elements of the Eurasian transport and logistics system.

Azerbaijan's role in the development of a multi-hub Eurasian logistics system

On September 29, 2025, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in his address to the participants of the 6th Caspian Business Forum, noted that the Middle Corridor is a strategic project covering a vast geography.

"This corridor provides a reliable and secure route connecting Europe and Asia via the Caspian Sea and serves as the shortest and most optimal route for transporting goods from Asia to Europe and vice versa.

Azerbaijan's favorable geographical location – right at the crossroads of two continents – allows our country to play a key role in connectivity issues. Today, we can proudly say that thanks to Azerbaijan's strategic vision and tireless efforts, a major project such as the Middle Corridor, which provides better synergy between Asia and Europe, has become a reality. The full commissioning of the Middle Corridor has been made possible not only by Azerbaijan's economic potential, but also as a result of the political stability and security that reigns in our country," the head of state noted in his address.

In close cooperation with international partners, Azerbaijan is taking important steps to form a unified tariff policy, simplify customs and border procedures, and develop multimodal transport. In confirmation of this, in early October, the railway operators of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan reached an agreement on the application of a unified long-term tariff for transportation along the Middle Corridor. The parties agreed to take joint steps to improve port, railway, and logistics infrastructure, eliminate bottlenecks, expand digitalization, and increase the corridor's throughput capacity.

Azerbaijan is actively exploiting the potential of the Middle Corridor while developing infrastructure and optimising cross-border operations. Particular attention is paid to the “soft” aspects of logistics — customs and border control — which increases the speed and predictability of transport.

Statistics from recent years show a significant increase in transit flows through the country. Since 2022, the total volume of cargo transportation has increased almost fivefold. Container shipments from China via Azerbaijan, which in 2023 amounted to only one or two block trains, grew to approximately 280 trains by 2024, and reached 290 in the first nine months of 2025. It is predicted that by the end of the year, the number of container trains could reach 400, reflecting steady growth and the increasing strategic importance of the route.

There is high and sustainable growth potential for freight volumes on the China-Azerbaijan-Europe route. As global supply chains diversify and companies seek more sustainable transportation solutions, the Trans-Caspian corridor has evolved from a backup route to a major trade route. Consequently, freight volumes on the China-Azerbaijan-Europe route could double by 2030.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is a strategic element of the Middle Corridor, providing direct land connection between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, and creating an efficient artery for the transit of goods from Asia to Europe. This route reduces delivery times compared to traditional sea routes and increases the reliability of transportation.

As part of the route's modernization, it is planned to triple the capacity of the BTK by the end of 2025. This will significantly increase transit cargo volumes, improve the speed and predictability of transportation, and enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor in the Eurasian space.

International assessment and economic impact

International experts highlight the Middle Corridor, connecting the Caspian Sea with the Black Sea region via Azerbaijan, as a key element in the transformation of Eurasian trade flows. According to analysts' estimates, this corridor has the potential to become a strategic driver of Azerbaijan's economic growth and shape a new regional logistics architecture.

Global changes in trade policy, as well as risks associated with transit through the Suez Canal and Russian territory, are leading to a redistribution of global trade flows. In this context, the Caspian-Black Sea Middle Corridor is acquiring new strategic significance: transit volumes are expected to grow three to four times over the current decade.

Azerbaijan, as the central link in the Middle Corridor from the Caspian coast to Georgia and Turkey, can reap significant benefits from this dynamic, both directly in terms of transit and in terms of integration into the production chains forming around new trade flows.

The strengthening of the Middle Corridor's role has positive effects not only for its key economies—Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia—but also for other countries, such as Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, which benefit from their links to the corridor.

This has led to increased investment in infrastructure, including the expansion of railway capacity, the modernization and expansion of the fleet of sea vessels and freight trains, and the construction and development of ports and logistics centers.

TRIPP's role in the development of the Middle Corridor

The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP, Zangezur Corridor) is designed to connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the country's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This route is part of the broader Middle Corridor, providing a reliable and efficient connection between Asian and European markets.

The Trump Route is of great importance not only for the countries of the Caucasus region, but also for the Turkic states, as well as Iran and the European Union.

Thus, the Trump route is not just a transport line, but a key driver of the development of the Middle Corridor, ensuring the efficiency, safety, and strategic sustainability of Eurasian transport.

Therefore, the Middle Corridor, which connects transport routes through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, is emerging as a key element of the Eurasian logistics system, providing the shortest, most reliable, and safest route for cargo transportation between Asia and Europe. At the center of this integration is Azerbaijan, which, thanks to its strategic geographical location and internal stability, is becoming a regional transport hub.

This route demonstrates its strategic importance for the integration of Asia and Europe, providing the shortest and safest route for cargo transportation across the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan. The growth of transit flows, the modernization of railway and port infrastructure, and the introduction of digital and multimodal solutions make the corridor a competitive and reliable transport artery.

The implementation of the Middle Corridor stimulates economic growth in the participating countries, increases the efficiency of international trade, and strengthens the regional logistics system. In the long term, it will become not only a transport route but also an instrument for the sustainable development of the Eurasian space, capable of forming new trade chains, attracting investment, and increasing the strategic importance of Azerbaijan and neighboring countries.