'STEAM Azerbaijan' engages hundreds of students and schools, project leader says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ The "STEAM Azerbaijan" project now reaches over 300,000 students and more than 400 schools, with STEAM lessons offered from 3rd through 9th grade, Igrar Nazarov, head of the project, said at the opening of the STEAM Azerbaijan Festival (SAF 2025), Trend reports.

Nazarov noted that the initiative, which initially involved 41 schools and 60 students, has grown significantly and now covers more than 400 general education institutions.