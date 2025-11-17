Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 17 November 2025 12:47 (UTC +04:00)
'STEAM Azerbaijan' engages hundreds of students and schools, project leader says

Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ The "STEAM Azerbaijan" project now reaches over 300,000 students and more than 400 schools, with STEAM lessons offered from 3rd through 9th grade, Igrar Nazarov, head of the project, said at the opening of the STEAM Azerbaijan Festival (SAF 2025), Trend reports.

Nazarov noted that the initiative, which initially involved 41 schools and 60 students, has grown significantly and now covers more than 400 general education institutions.

"There are currently 21 STEAM Centers operating across the country. One of our early priorities in introducing STEAM education and developing its content was exporting knowledge. Trainings for STEAM projects and the establishment of two STEAM Innovation Centers have already been successfully conducted in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan," he said.

He added that more than 1,400 participants qualified for the festival’s final stage, including 202 from abroad. In total, the festival brings together representatives from 22 countries alongside Azerbaijan.

