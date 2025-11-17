'STEAM Azerbaijan' engages hundreds of students and schools, project leader says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The "STEAM
Azerbaijan" project now reaches over 300,000 students and more than
400 schools, with STEAM lessons offered from 3rd through 9th grade,
Igrar Nazarov, head of the project, said at the opening of the
STEAM Azerbaijan Festival (SAF 2025), Trend reports.
Nazarov noted that the initiative, which initially involved 41
schools and 60 students, has grown significantly and now covers
more than 400 general education institutions.
"There are currently 21 STEAM Centers operating across the
country. One of our early priorities in introducing STEAM education
and developing its content was exporting knowledge. Trainings for
STEAM projects and the establishment of two STEAM Innovation
Centers have already been successfully conducted in Kazakhstan,
Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan," he said.
He added that more than 1,400 participants qualified for the
festival’s final stage, including 202 from abroad. In total, the
festival brings together representatives from 22 countries
alongside Azerbaijan.