Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 'Chinese Visitors Summit'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Today, Baku is hosting the first China Visitors Summit, which is attended by more than 50 Chinese travel companies and representatives of the local tourism industry, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the summit is organized by the State Agency for Tourism.

The China Visitors Summit is considered one of the important events that will ensure an increase in the flow of tourists from China, which is considered a priority market for Azerbaijani tourism.

The officials from Azerbaijan and China are participating in the event.

Will be updated