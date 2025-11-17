Azerbaijan eyes China for tourism expansion with new permanent office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan is
planning to establish a permanent representation of its Tourism
Bureau in China to deepen engagement with the Chinese market, said
Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Trend reports.
Speaking at the China Visitors Summit in Baku, which gathered
over 50 Chinese tourism companies alongside local industry
stakeholders, Naghiyev underscored Azerbaijan's strategic
initiatives to bolster its tourism profile internationally.
He highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan's participation in
international exhibitions and promotional events across major
Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and
Shenzhen. In addition to these in-person efforts, online campaigns
have further solidified Azerbaijan’s presence in the Chinese
market.
Naghiyev emphasized that the State Tourism Agency’s objectives
for expanding cooperation with China focus on two core areas.
Firstly, enhancing the experience for Chinese tourists visiting
Azerbaijan through the implementation of the "China Ready" program,
which aims to improve the readiness of local tourism service
providers. Secondly, intensifying marketing efforts to amplify
Azerbaijan’s tourism appeal throughout China.
Regarding plans, Naghiyev said the establishment of a permanent
Azerbaijani Tourism Bureau in China next year will allow for deeper
market integration and open a new stage in tourism cooperation. He
added that these initiatives will contribute significantly to the
growth of reciprocal tourist flows and strengthen economic and
cultural ties between Azerbaijan and China.
