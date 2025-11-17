Azerbaijan eyes China for tourism expansion with new permanent office

Speaking at the China Visitors Summit in Baku, which gathered over 50 Chinese tourism companies alongside local industry stakeholders, Naghiyev underscored Azerbaijan's strategic initiatives to bolster its tourism profile internationally.

He highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan's participation in international exhibitions and promotional events across major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. In addition to these in-person efforts, online campaigns have further solidified Azerbaijan’s presence in the Chinese market.

Naghiyev emphasized that the State Tourism Agency’s objectives for expanding cooperation with China focus on two core areas. Firstly, enhancing the experience for Chinese tourists visiting Azerbaijan through the implementation of the "China Ready" program, which aims to improve the readiness of local tourism service providers. Secondly, intensifying marketing efforts to amplify Azerbaijan’s tourism appeal throughout China.

Regarding plans, Naghiyev said the establishment of a permanent Azerbaijani Tourism Bureau in China next year will allow for deeper market integration and open a new stage in tourism cooperation. He added that these initiatives will contribute significantly to the growth of reciprocal tourist flows and strengthen economic and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and China.

