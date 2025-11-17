STEAM Azerbaijan Int'l Festival winds down in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. On November 17, the opening ceremony of the STEAM Azerbaijan International Festival (SAF 2025), organized with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the STEAM Azerbaijan project, was held at the Baku Expo Center, Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, representatives of state bodies, members of parliament, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of the media, as well as well-known public figures and others.

The festival aimed to promote STEAM education, exchange international experiences, and showcase innovative projects by students and young professionals.

SAF 2025 traditionally brought together talented young people, educators, and experts, forming a platform for discussing current trends in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.