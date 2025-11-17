China’s top diplomat to visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 17. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan for a series of strategic dialogues with his Central Asian counterparts, the MFA said, Trend reports.

According to the spokesperson, the visit will take place from November 19 to 22.

Wang, a member of the Communist Party’s Political Bureau, is travelling at the invitation of Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.