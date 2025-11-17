Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia

China’s top diplomat to visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan

Central Asia Materials 17 November 2025 11:33 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 17. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan for a series of strategic dialogues with his Central Asian counterparts, the MFA said, Trend reports.

According to the spokesperson, the visit will take place from November 19 to 22.

Wang, a member of the Communist Party’s Political Bureau, is travelling at the invitation of Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

Latest

Latest

Read more