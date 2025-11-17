ITU underlines digital resilience as key goal at WTDC-25 in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ Strengthening digital resilience through discussion and resolutions is the primary goal at the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku, International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Doreen Bogdan-Martin said at the event, Trend reports.

She emphasized that connectivity remains a cornerstone of both individual and collective human resilience.

“Access to the internet can mean a child’s opportunity for education, enable a new business to deliver essential services via mobile technologies, provide vital health information to expectant mothers, and equip youth with the skills needed for sustainable livelihoods.

''In Baku, our primary objective is to address these needs and strengthen resilience through strategic policy discussions and resolutions,'' said Bogdan-Martin, the ITU Secretary-General.

She emphasized that the WTDC-25 is designed to make digital opportunities both meaningful and universally accessible, ensuring that no one is left behind in an increasingly digital world. The conference aims to revitalize the global digital development agenda and promote inclusivity across all sectors.

Bogdan-Martin also highlighted the Partner2Connect initiative as a notable example of collective progress, which has successfully mobilized over a thousand commitments and nearly $80 billion to drive meaningful connectivity and sustainable digital transformation.

Furthermore, she reflected on the legacy of Donald Maitland, who chaired the Independent Commission for Global Telecommunications Development in the 1980s and authored the seminal “The Missing Link” report. This report, which linked telecommunications infrastructure with economic growth, advocated for bridging the gap between developed and developing nations. Bogdan-Martin acknowledged that Maitland's work provided the conceptual framework for the creation of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT) and established its foundational mission.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel