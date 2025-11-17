WUF13 provides unique platform for sustainable housing solutions - UN-Habitat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ The World Urban Forum (WUF13) serves as a unique platform for jointly exploring sustainable and inclusive solutions in the housing sector, Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), said at a briefing for the forum's diplomatic corps, Trend reports.

"WUF13 is a unique platform that brings together all participants and stakeholders to explore how the housing sector can promote inclusivity, equality, and climate resilience on a global scale," she said.

Rosbach emphasized that the world is facing a worsening global housing crisis. Nearly 3 billion people live in inadequate conditions, over 1 billion reside in slums or informal settlements, and more than 300 million are homeless.

The forum will be held in Baku from May 17 through 22, 2026, under the cooperation of UN-Habitat and the Azerbaijani government. WUF13 will bring together representatives from governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as international organizations from around the world.

