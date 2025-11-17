Germany's Condor to resume daily Frankfurt-Tbilisi flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Germany’s Condor Airlines will return to the Georgian aviation market, launching daily direct flights between Frankfurt and Tbilisi from June 15, 2026, the Ministry of Economy of Georgia said, Trend reports.

Condor previously operated in Georgia in 2022–2023, flying twice weekly on the same route. Its return after a two-year hiatus is expected to boost transatlantic transit connections.

The ministry said expanding Georgia’s tourism and aviation sectors remains a key priority, with Germany identified as an important target market. Frankfurt, as a major aviation hub, is expected to support increased tourist arrivals and strengthen Georgia’s air network.

Founded in 1955 and based at Frankfurt Airport, Condor currently operates flights to 81 destinations across Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean, and the Mediterranean.