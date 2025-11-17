Production from Iran's joint gas field with Qatar augments

Production at the joint South Pars/North Dome gas field has shot up by 1.5 billion cubic meters this year, hitting the ground running. Iran chalks up the rise to a marked drop in repair downtime. Maintenance wrapped up 27 days ahead of schedule, cranking up output to the tune of nine million barrels of oil.

