Kazakhstan picks out name for its first nuclear power plant

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. Kazakhstan’s inaugural nuclear power plant will officially bear the name Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant, after a nationwide naming contest that brought out the best of the bunch, Trend reports via the Kazakhstan Atomic Energy Agency.

The name came out on top, garnering the lion's share of votes from the public, with 882 citizens throwing their hats in the ring for it.

The nationwide contest took place from September 25 through October 10, 2025, with a total of 27,157 participants aged 16 and older. Each participant was allowed to submit one name suggestion. The competition was kept under the watchful eye of a specially formed commission, bringing together a mixed bag of public representatives, nuclear energy whizzes, and pros from the creative fields, language lovers, and history buffs.

According to the agency, the name Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant was chosen not only for its resonance with the local geography but also because it aligns with international naming conventions for nuclear power plants based on geographical landmarks.

In October 2024, Kazakhstan held a referendum in which 71.12 percent of voters approved the establishment of nuclear power facilities, with a voter turnout of 63.66 percent. The plant will be developed in collaboration with the Russian Rosatom.