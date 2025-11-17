Kyrgyzstan joins SCO government heads meeting in Russia's Moscow

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 17. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adylbek Kasymaliev, has arrived in Moscow to participate in the 24th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

The forthcoming meeting, to be conducted in both limited and extended formats, will center on reinforcing trade and economic cooperation, strengthening financial ties, and further advancing the agenda of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) under Kyrgyzstan’s leadership.

Kyrgyzstan has assumed the chairmanship of the SCO for the current cycle, with the theme: “25 Years of SCO: Together for Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity.”

Meanwhile, Kasymaliev’s official visit is scheduled for November 17–18.

Kyrgyzstan's involvement with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) dates back to the establishment of the “Shanghai Five” in 1996. The country has previously assumed the SCO chairmanship during the periods of 2006–2007, 2012–2013, and 2018–2019, underscoring its ongoing and significant role in fostering regional cooperation.