Kazakhstan, Estonia discuss trade, AI, and industrial co-op

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Estonian President Alar Karis held expanded bilateral talks, focusing on economic cooperation, digitalisation, transport and logistics, industrial partnerships, agriculture, critical minerals, and education, the Kazakh presidential press office said, Trend reports.

Tokayev described Estonia as a "reliable and proven partner" in the European Union and praised the country’s achievements in building an innovative, digitally advanced state. He highlighted Estonia’s leadership in digital governance, transparency, citizen participation, rule of law, education, and sustainable development.

"This visit marks a new chapter in mutually beneficial Kazakh-Estonian partnership," Tokayev said, noting that Kazakhstan views Estonia as a key partner in both the Baltic region and the EU.

He also underlined the constructive political dialogue between the two countries, as well as the role of inter-parliamentary contacts in strengthening mutual understanding.