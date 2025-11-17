Iran slashes gas flaring at Arvandan Oil, boosting environmental effort
Flaring at Iran’s Darkhovin oil field has dropped sharply, falling from roughly 3.5 million cubic meters per day to about 570,000 cubic meters following system upgrades and the introduction of a gas injection compressor.
