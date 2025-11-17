Uzbekistan records substantial growth in foreign tourist numbers in 9M2025
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan’s tourism sector continues to grow strongly in 2025, with over 1.4 million foreign visitors arriving in the country in the first nine months—a rise of nearly half a million compared to the same period last year.
