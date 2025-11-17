TURKPA debuts Coordination Meeting of national delegations within OSCE PA session (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan, November 17. A coordination meeting of the OSCE PA delegations was organized for the first time under the coordination of TURKPA and hosted by Selami Altınok, Head of the delegation of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye to the OSCE PA, within the framework of the 23rd Autumn Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly held in Istanbul today, Trend reports.

The meeting brought together the heads and members of the delegations from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Hungary, and Uzbekistan, as well as representatives of the TURKPA International Secretariat.

Altınok, welcoming all the guests, stressed the significance of such gatherings of delegations from the brotherly nations of the Turkic world, noting that their shared historical and cultural heritage will serve to further strengthen ongoing cooperation and unity among the Turkic states.

The discussions focused on strengthening mutual cooperation, developing a joint mechanism and roadmap for coordinated activities within the OSCE PA and other international organizations on matters of common interest, and ensuring the comprehensive involvement of the TURKPA International Secretariat in this coordination process in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Founding Agreement signed in Istanbul in 2008. Ensuring effective online and offline communication among all sides was also emphasized as an important aspect.

Furthermore, the proposal of the Kazakh side regarding the granting of observer status to TURKPA within the OSCE PA was unanimously supported by all member states, and a common understanding was reached on taking concrete steps in this direction.

In his remarks, TURKPA Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan underlined that the TURKPA International Secretariat would responsibly fulfill all tasks related to this process and noted that detailed information would be provided to the speakers of the member parliaments and the delegations.

He also emphasized that the Secretariat possesses all the necessary tools to enable the discussion of issues serving the common interests of the member states prior to voting and, when needed, to prepare recommendation-based decisions.

He stressed that these mechanisms serve to strengthen the unity of the brotherly Turkic states and their parliaments.

Using the opportunity of the participation of the representatives of both Chambers of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Hasan reiterated the call for Uzbekistan to become a member of TURKPA in the near future.

Deputy Secretary General Muhammet Alper Hayali and Commission Secretary Aynura Abutalibova also participated in the meeting.

