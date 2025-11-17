Euronews shines light on Azerbaijan's golden opportunities for global cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan offers significant opportunities for global cooperation, Chairman of Euronews Pedro Vargas David said at the opening ceremony of the channel’s office in Baku, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is a country that must be invested in, visited, and partnered with,” he announced.

According to him, Azerbaijan is catching the eye of many, thanks to its impressive infrastructure projects, prime geographical location, and pivotal role in keeping Europe’s energy security shipshape.

He noted that the country opens up new areas for foreign investment and sets the stage for significant opportunities for international cooperation.

The head of Euronews also said that Azerbaijan is a country that needs to be discovered, emphasizing the potential of regional tourism.

He pointed out the successful cooperation between the channel and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and added that this season, Euronews will roll out the red carpet for a treasure trove of materials showcasing the country's tourist hotspots.

David recalled that Azerbaijan continues to play an important role in regional connectivity, including joining the C5 format with Central Asia, and stressed the importance of Azerbaijan's airspace, which has become a safe route during periods of international turbulence.

He also touched upon the many years of cooperation between Euronews and Azerbaijan and emphasized that the channel is proud of its presence in the country.

“We have been here for a long time and are very proud of the work of our journalists and partners in Azerbaijan,” he added.

