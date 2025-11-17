Azerbaijan, South Korea spark dialogue on integrated financial management systems (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ A South Korea–Azerbaijan IFMIS (Integrated Financial Management Information System) Seminar was held at the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, jointly organized with the Korea Fiscal Information Service (KFIS), a source in the ministry told Trend.

The seminar aims to expedite the digital transformation of financial management, familiarize participants with best international practices to enhance public financial oversight, support the formulation of a new Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) concept for Azerbaijan, and explore the “dBrain+” model.

During the seminar’s opening, Natig Hasanov, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Finance, provided an overview of the extensive digitalization initiatives undertaken by the ministry in recent years.

He highlighted that these efforts have now reached a stage of comprehensive transformation, impacting all tiers of public administration.

The presidential decree of Azerbaijan, titled “On Additional Measures for Ensuring the Effective Management of Public Finances” (dated August 25), establishes a robust legal and institutional framework to further propel digital reforms in financial management. This decree outlines specific tasks aimed at modernizing key processes, including budget planning, execution, accounting, public debt management, and auditing, all through an integrated and unified approach.

Hasanov added that during the Ministry of Finance employees’ summer visit to Korea, their familiarization with the “dBrain+” systems, study of the institutional management model, and on-site review of implemented solutions provided a highly valuable experience for the ministry.

President Yoon Seok-Ho of KFIS underscored that the relevant institutions in his country stand fully prepared to offer active support in facilitating the exchange of expertise and the provision of advanced technological solutions to Azerbaijan.

As part of the seminar, the Korean delegation presented detailed insights into the “dBrain+” and “e-Naradoum” government subsidy management systems, alongside an overview of the operations of Korea’s Economy and Finance Cybersecurity Center.

In response, the Azerbaijani representatives outlined the current structure of the nation’s Digital Government Information System, highlighting existing information systems and identifying key areas in need of reform

