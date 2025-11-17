Azerbaijan reveals launch of submarine fiber-optic cable production for Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ Production of a fiber-optic cable, which will be laid along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, has begun, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov said at a press conference on the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku, Trend reports.

"The analysis of the route along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, along which the cable will pass, has been completed. In the near future, the company conducting this work will present a report to the operators implementing the project.

The production of the cable will be completed by the summer of 2026, and in this period of the next year, a fiber-optic cable line will be laid along the planned route from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan along the bottom of the Caspian Sea. It's planned to complete the work on laying the cable and commission it by the end of next year," he added.

A submarine fiber-optic cable for the Caspian Sea is being built as part of the wider "Digital Silk Way" initiative to establish a digital communications link between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. This project entails laying a cable across the seabed to provide high-speed internet connectivity between Europe and Asia, thereby improving regional digital infrastructure and economic collaboration. The project's active phase is currently ongoing, with businesses such as AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom leading the construction.

Today, the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) has begun with its opening ceremony at Azerbaijan's Baku Convention Center. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport have co-organized the conference, which will focus on "Universal, Meaningful, and Affordable Connectivity for an Inclusive and Sustainable Digital Future."

