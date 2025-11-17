Azerbaijan's Baku to host key ministerial talks on new urban agenda at WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ A special high-level meeting of ministers on the new urban agenda will take place in Baku during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) on May 17, 2026, Edlam Yemeru, Director for External Relations, Strategy, Knowledge and Innovation at the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), said at a briefing for the forum's diplomatic corps, Trend reports.

Yemeru emphasized that this platform is designed to foster robust collaboration with member states.

She further highlighted that the Urban Expo, recognized as one of the forum’s most dynamic elements, will feature a wide range of solutions and accomplishments from various partners, member states, and institutions, addressing a spectrum of urban challenges.

Additionally, Yemeru mentioned that a dedicated City Planning Week is scheduled in Baku prior to WUF13, providing an opportunity for deeper engagement with participants.

The forum will be held in Baku from May 17 through 22, 2026, under the cooperation of UN-Habitat and the Azerbaijani government. WUF13 will bring together representatives from governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as international organizations from around the world.

