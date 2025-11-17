Kazakhstan tightens rules on digital assets and data protection

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. Kazakhstan’s president has signed a law amending several national acts on artificial intelligence and digitalisation, bringing them in line with the country’s newly adopted AI framework, the presidential office said, Trend reports.

The first set of amendments aligns existing legislation with the recently approved Law on Artificial Intelligence, while the second introduces broader updates in the digital sphere.

One change regulates the circulation of unsecured digital assets across Kazakhstan. Previously, such activities were permitted only within the Astana International Financial Centre.

To strengthen personal data protection, the law limits the duration of consent for data processing to the period necessary to achieve the stated purpose. Individuals or their legal representatives will be able to withdraw consent at any time by notifying the owner, operator or third party processing the data.

The legislation also updates product labelling rules, requiring domestic retailers to record transactions through cash registers that scan identification marks.

Several amendments reinforce requirements for information security, the office said.