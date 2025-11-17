AD Ports Group joins Siemens, Green Parrot Tech to develop offshore renewables

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Abu Dhabi Ports Group’s Noatum Maritime, Siemens Energy, and Green Parrot Tech FZE have signed a partnership agreement to explore collaboration in the offshore renewable energy sector, the group said, Trend reports.

The partnership aims to support the development of offshore renewable infrastructure, including substations, power grid networks, floating power plants, and floating regasification units. By combining expertise in electrical systems, engineering, subsea solutions, logistics, and fabrication, the partners intend to provide end-to-end solutions for renewable energy developers, streamlining project coordination and reducing complexity.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of AD Ports’ Maritime & Shipping Cluster, said the collaboration could help create smarter, more efficient offshore energy solutions while supporting the UAE’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

Khalid Bin Hadi, Siemens Energy Managing Director for the UAE, added that the venture reflects a commitment to sustainable growth, local value creation, and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy. Diego A. Aguilar, CEO of Green Parrot Tech, said the partnership would cover the entire lifecycle of offshore renewable projects.

The agreement aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader vision for sustainable energy and investment in transformative, cost-efficient renewable infrastructure.