EU grants €600M to expand green transport infrastructure across bloc

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The European Commission has selected 70 projects to receive more than 600 million euros in funding to help decarbonise transport and boost the competitiveness of EU industries through expanded charging and refuelling infrastructure, the Commission said, Trend reports.

The funding, provided under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), will support the rollout of alternative fuel infrastructure in cities, ports, airports, and along key road corridors of the trans-European transport network (TEN-T).

Among the selected projects, 24 European ports will invest in onshore power supply and ammonia bunkering systems to reduce emissions from maritime operations and accelerate the shift to renewable and low-carbon fuels. The Commission said the measures align with the EU’s Sustainable Transport Investment Plan.

The network of publicly accessible charging stations will also expand, with more than 500 new locations planned for heavy-duty vehicles, including megawatt-scale chargers along major freight routes.

The Commission noted that the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (AFIF) remains central to Europe’s strategy to build out alternative fuel networks and complements the ReFuelEU Aviation and FuelEU Maritime rules aimed at decarbonising aviation and shipping.

With current AFIF resources fully allocated, the Commission will cancel the third cut-off date and assess potential funding reflows before launching a new work programme and call for proposals in the coming months.