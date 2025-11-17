Azerbaijan betting WTDC-25 decisions' crucial input to Middle Corridor digitalization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ The decisions taken at the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) will make a significant contribution to the digitalization of the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov said at a press conference on the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku, Trend reports.

"The topics discussed at the conference will, in fact, directly affect both the digitalization of the route in question in the countries participating in the Middle Corridor and important directions in other areas over the next four years, such as digitalization, innovation, and the rollout of new technologies.

The decisions made here will make a significant contribution to the development of these areas, including the digitalization of the Middle Corridor, and will play a key role in determining the direction of the mentioned priorities," the official underlined.

To note, the Middle Corridor connects the container rail freight networks of China and the European Union countries through the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

The multilateral multimodal transport infrastructure connects the ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The Middle Corridor contributes to the increase in cargo flow from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries, and in the opposite direction.

The block train running along this corridor delivers goods from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel