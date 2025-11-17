Communication technologies have become the leading force of Azerbaijan’s non-oil economy - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Communication technologies have turned into the leading driver of Azerbaijan’s non-oil economy and has maintained steady growth over the past four years, President Ilham Aliyev stated in his address to participants of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) World Telecommunication Development Conference, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized that this progress is accompanied by consistent measures in the development of artificial intelligence, prevention of cyberattacks, and expansion of digital infrastructure.