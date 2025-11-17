President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of World Telecommunication Dev't Conference of ITU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, addressed to participants of the World Telecommunication Development Conference of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Trend reports.

''Dear participants of the conference!

I sincerely welcome you to the World Telecommunication Development Conference of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Baku.

Azerbaijan’s hosting the World Telecommunication Development Conference of the International Telecommunication Union – a prestigious global event in the field of telecommunications – for the first time ever in the South Caucasus and Central Asia region is a truly landmark occasion. This is a manifestation of the long-standing traditions of fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Telecommunication Union, as well as a clear indicator of our country’s leading position in the digital development at the global level.

Bringing together regulatory authorities, international organizations and all stakeholders operating in the field of telecommunications and information technologies, the conference aims to improve strategies and regulatory mechanisms, hold discussions to promote inclusive and sustainable digital transformation, and increase digital accessibility.

The world has already entered a new digital era. Technological development and digitalization have already become one of the main factors determining the level of development of any country and shaping the future of humanity. Unfortunately, even in an era where the digital world has advanced so much, more than two billion people still lack access to the Internet. In the modern era, no country and no person should be left out of the digital future. It is our shared responsibility to ensure this.

The field of communication technologies has become the leading force of Azerbaijan’s non-oil economy, gaining a steady growth pace over the past four years. This has been accompanied by consistent measures to develop artificial intelligence, prevent cyberattacks, and expand digital infrastructure.

The information security and cyber-security strategy forms the core of the national security architecture of Azerbaijan. In addition, in accordance with the document “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development,” the development of the digital economy has been identified as one of our country’s main strategic priorities. We attach special importance to cooperation between the public and private sectors in this regard.

Azerbaijan currently leads the region with 100 percent broadband internet coverage. The country also ranks among the frontrunners in the field of digital identity. The biometric digital signature system known as “SIMA” has already been adopted by 3.6 million users and integrated into more than 80 public information systems. It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan has entered the highest category group of the UN E-Government Development Index. Our goal is to rank among the top 40 countries in this index within the next five years.

Baku, the host city of the World Telecommunication Development Conference, is not only a global telecommunications center, but also a hub for international digital cooperation today. An ITU Regional Acceleration Center is scheduled to be opened in Baku within the framework of the conference. The Center, which will be part of the ITU global innovation network, will become a leading platform for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

I am confident that the discussions, decisions, and partnerships formed within the framework of the conference will contribute to building an inclusive, secure, and sustainable digital future and will positively impact the lives of billions of people.

I would like to once again extend my best wishes to you and hope that conference provides a platform for productive discussions. I wish the conference every success,'' the address reads.