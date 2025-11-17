Kazakhstan, Estonia discuss rail cooperation and Middle Corridor dev't

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) held talks with an Estonian delegation led by Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis to discuss rail cooperation and the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, the company said, Trend reports.

Freight volumes moved by rail between Kazakhstan and Estonia reached 264,100 tons in the first 10 months of the year, up 61.4% from the same period in 2024, the operator said.

The company noted that the Middle Corridor is becoming a strategically important transit route across Kazakhstan. Shipments from China to Europe take 15-18 days via the corridor, roughly twice as fast as maritime transport.

To improve service quality, KTZ and PSA International have launched a digital multimodal corridor enabling transparent transit declarations, cargo tracking across Kazakhstan and unified digital documentation. Integration between rail operators, freight forwarders and customs authorities has been completed, helping speed up cargo handling.

KTZ said it aims to further enhance the route’s appeal by offering stable tariffs, shorter delivery times and more customer-oriented services. The company plans to increase cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor to 10 million tons in the medium term.