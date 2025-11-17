Azerbaijan approves memo on organized temporary employment cooperation with UAE - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ A cooperation memorandum on the organized and temporary employment of labor forces between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been officially approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree endorsing the memorandum.

Under the decree, once the memorandum enters into force, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has been instructed to notify the Government of the UAE that all required domestic procedures for the memorandum’s entry into force have been completed.

