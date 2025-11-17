ADNOC Gas year-to-date net income rises 10%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas reported record third-quarter net income of $1.34 billion for 2025, up 8% from the same period last year, the company said, Trend reports.

Year-to-date net income reached $3.99 billion, a 10% increase compared with 2024, surpassing market expectations even as oil prices averaged $71 per barrel in the first nine months, down from $83 per barrel in 2024.

The results were supported by strong performance in ADNOC Gas’ domestic operations, robust cash flow generation, and improved commercial agreements. Chief Executive Fatema Al Nuaimi said the figures demonstrate the resilience of the company’s business model. "Our profitability continues to grow, even while oil prices are down. Despite a lower oil price environment, we continue to deliver robust returns, underpinned by operational excellence and improved commercial agreements," she said.

ADNOC Gas highlighted that strong cash flow underpins its ability to fund both growing dividend payments and major capital projects without relying on additional debt. To enhance shareholder returns, the company introduced quarterly dividend distributions starting in Q3 2025, with an inaugural interim dividend of $896 million scheduled for December 12, and extended its 5% annual dividend increase program through 2030.