AZAL updates rules on use of powerbanks

Starting from November 20, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is introducing updated regulations governing the carriage of external batteries (powerbanks) on its flights. To ensure maximum flight safety, the use of powerbanks to charge devices in the aircraft cabin will be prohibited.

This measure aims to minimize risks associated with lithium-ion battery–powered devices. Passenger and crew safety is a top priority for AZAL, and the updated requirements fully comply with international civil aviation recommendations.

According to the new rules:

• The use of powerbanks on board is prohibited.

• Powerbanks may not be connected to the aircraft’s onboard power supply.

• Powerbanks may not be stored in overhead bins and must remain with the passenger, in an area where crew member can access them quickly if needed.

• Each passenger may carry only one power bank with a capacity of less than 100 watt-hours (Wh); the device must have factory labeling confirming its rated capacity.

The rules for transporting powerbanks are determined by their capacity and are based on international standards. Devices with a capacity of up to 100 Wh are permitted in carry-on baggage. Batteries from 100 to 160 Wh are allowed only with prior approval from the airline. The carriage of such devices in checked baggage is strictly prohibited.

Passengers are advised to monitor their devices and power banks for any signs of malfunction — such as overheating, deformation of the casing, or an unusual odor — and to immediately inform the cabin crew if any of these occur.