Azerbaijan's Baku set to host first-ever WUF Leaders’ Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan will host a summit of leaders for the first time as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture and National Coordinator of WUF13, Anar Guliyev, said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps dedicated to WUF13, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is launching several new initiatives that will increase the significance and influence of the forum. For the first time, WUF will hold a leaders' summit bringing together heads of state and government to discuss the future of our cities. This innovative step underscores Azerbaijan's desire to assert a strong political position in shaping global priorities," Guliyev said.

According to him, Azerbaijan intends to stimulate a new era of political commitment to a sustainable and secure urban future.

“Building on the successful experience of the Globalization Day at COP29, the WUF 13 ministerial meeting will be redesigned to be more interactive, practical, and results-oriented, ensuring direct exchanges between ministers, mayors, experts, and practitioners,” he added.

Guliev noted that this updated format will strengthen political dialogue, accelerate the exchange of solutions, and contribute to concrete results that will help countries address their urban and housing priorities.

In addition, he added, WUF 13 will place a strong emphasis on ensuring broad and meaningful participation by cities and local authorities.

The official also stressed that WUF 13 will strengthen the participation of the private sector, which has significant potential to promote climate solutions, reduce emissions, enhance energy efficiency, and shape more sustainable and equitable models of global growth.

Meanwhile, WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 through May 22, 2026. The forum is being held as part of a collaboration between the UN-HABITAT program and the government of Azerbaijan. The event will bring together representatives of governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as international organizations from different countries.