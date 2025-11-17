Iran and China pave way for eco-friendly freight with electric trains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Iran and China held initial talks on transporting cargo by electric train from the Sarakhs border in northeastern Iran to the Chesmeh Soraya border in northwestern Iran to connect China and Europe by rail, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, told reporters, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the 2nd International Forum on Connecting China's Railways with Europe.

According to her, the organization of this forum will be more effective given Iran's strategic position in the region. Thanks to the large volume of cargo transported through China, Iran can play the role of a gateway to Europe.

Sadegh noted that railway infrastructure is well developed in many countries. In Iran, railway infrastructure should also be developed based on existing potential. The development of railways within the framework of both the North-South International Transport Corridor and the East-West International Transport Corridor will create conditions for the country's development.

Meanwhile, on November 18, China will host the 2nd International Forum on Connecting China's Railways with Europe, which will be attended by representatives of countries located along this route, as well as railway companies.